 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cooper general counsel McKinney heads to SC private practice
0 Comments
AP

Cooper general counsel McKinney heads to SC private practice

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's legal adviser within state government for several years has returned to a private law practice.

The law firm of Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd in Greenville, South Carolina, announced on Monday that William McKinney is back with the business.

McKinney was general counsel in the governor's office since Cooper took his gubernatorial oath in January 2017. And McKinney was special counsel to Cooper for roughly two years during Cooper's last term as attorney general. His government career with Cooper goes back to the 2000s.

As general counsel, McKinney led attorneys who offered legal strategies as Cooper issued executive orders and states of emergencies during the COVID-19 pandemic and when Cooper challenged in court legislative actions that lessened his gubernatorial powers. He also helped negotiate tribal gambling compacts.

McKinney went to law school at the University of South Carolina, and began his legal career as an associate at Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd. He'll work in both South Carolina and in Raleigh.

Cooper's office has not yet named McKinney's successor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In Turkey wildfire, 'Miracle' goats defy flames

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National Politics

Northam's budget covers water projects, unemployment fund

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam introduced two more spending proposals Tuesday for the state's $4.3 billion share of federal coronavirus relief money, calling for investments in clean water projects and over $860 million to replenish the fund that pays unemployment benefits.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News