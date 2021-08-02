Cooper general counsel McKinney heads to SC private practice

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's legal adviser within state government for several years has returned to a private law practice.

The law firm of Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd in Greenville, South Carolina, announced on Monday that William McKinney is back with the business.

McKinney was general counsel in the governor's office since Cooper took his gubernatorial oath in January 2017. And McKinney was special counsel to Cooper for roughly two years during Cooper's last term as attorney general. His government career with Cooper goes back to the 2000s.

As general counsel, McKinney led attorneys who offered legal strategies as Cooper issued executive orders and states of emergencies during the COVID-19 pandemic and when Cooper challenged in court legislative actions that lessened his gubernatorial powers. He also helped negotiate tribal gambling compacts.

McKinney went to law school at the University of South Carolina, and began his legal career as an associate at Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd. He'll work in both South Carolina and in Raleigh.

Cooper's office has not yet named McKinney's successor.

