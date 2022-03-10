 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Cooper grants clemency to 3 who offended as teenagers

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper granted clemency on Thursday to three prisoners who had pleaded guilty to murders committed while in their teens, after a new panel recommended their release following decades behind bars.

Cooper signed clemency papers, which take effect March 24, for April Leigh Barber, Joshua Chase McKay and Anthony Kasheen Willis. The commutations mean their active prison sentences will end on time served.

The commutations are based on the first recommendations presented to Cooper by a four-member Juvenile Sentence Review Board, composed of attorneys and former judges. The commutation applications of the offenders also were reviewed by the governor and administration attorneys, Cooper's office said.

Barber, 46, has served 30 years in prison for her role in the murders of her grandparents in Wilkes County when she was 15, Cooper’s office said. She had been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. McKay, 37, has served 20 years in prison for second-degree murder at age 17 of Mary Catherine Young in Richmond County and for other crimes. And the 42-year-old Willis has served 26 years in prison for first-degree murder at age 16 of Benjamin Franklin Miller in Cumberland County, and for another crime.

People are also reading…

Cooper issued an executive order last year to create the board, which reviews petitions from people who were tried and sentenced in adult criminal court for acts committed before turning 18. Depending on their circumstances, the person must have served at least 15 or 20 years of their sentence to warrant review.

The board was an idea of a task force on racial equity in the justice system that Cooper formed in 2020, created in the wake of demonstrations nationwide following the death of George Floyd while held by Minneapolis police.

In 2019, a new state law ended the practice of 16- and 17-year-olds being automatically tried in adult court for most nonviolent or less serious felonies. Supporters of the change said it was more appropriate to bring young offenders through the juvenile system, pointing in part to emerging science about the development of a teenager's brain into adulthood.

“As people become adults, they can change, turn their lives around, and engage as productive members of society,” the Democratic governor said in a news release.

The board's review examines in part each offender's maturity and rehabilitative qualities. All three offenders with the commuted sentences have been “consistently employed," Cooper's office said. McKay has worked as a welder and carpenter. Barber earned a paralegal certificate and Willis, several college degrees.

“These commutations should inspire individuals who are incarcerated to use all available resources to better themselves and prepare for a successful return to society,” Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe said in a news release.

The North Carolina chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union praised the commutations in a separate release, while also urging additional changes by state leaders to improve fairness in the treatment of young offenders.

Willis, McKay and Barber will be subject to post-release supervision and could see their commutations canceled or modified if they commit certain crimes or violate other rules within a period of time.

Members of the review panel are state Rep. Marcia Morey, a former District Court judge; former Rep. Mickey Michaux; former U.S. Attorney Thomas Walker; and Allyson Duncan, a former federal appeals court judge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Republican Lesley DeNardis announced Tuesday that she is running against Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro in this year's election, in an attempt to become the first GOP member to hold the 3rd District seat since her father in the early 1980s.

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine. The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion.

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amid a national spike in book challenges and bans, school librarians across Tennessee are quickly becoming the target of scorn and skepticism from Republican lawmakers and parents pushing for more oversight on what materials are provided to children.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: Kyiv residents shelter in subway amid Russian bombing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News