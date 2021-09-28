Cooper: I'll seek public school spending surge in NC budget

Republican leaders, particularly in the Senate, have chafed at the judge's directives, saying funding decisions are exclusively the purview of the legislature, not the courts.

The plan developed by Cooper and the State Board of Education aims to spend more than $5.5 billion in new education funding through 2028. The proposal includes funding improvements to help low-income students and those with disabilities. There's increased pay for teachers, principals and assistant principals, as well as efforts to improve teacher diversity and competency and child access to prekindergarten.

In the Leandro litigation — named after an original plaintiff — the state Supreme Court ruled in 2004 that the state’s children have a fundamental right to the “opportunity to receive a sound basic education,” but that the state had not lived up to that mandate. Interest in compliance with the rulings grew as Lee took over monitoring the case and a consultant’s report in 2019 declared little progress had been made to comply.

The commission, composed of former legislators, educators and others, passed unanimously a resolution Tuesday urging “all state bodies, entities, and agencies to take all necessary actions" to carry out the plan.