Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

The state Department of Health and Human Services still recommends that people who aren't vaccinated wear a mask indoors as well as outside where there are crowds. Mask-wearing remains required for all within schools and on public transportation, and many retailers are still requiring patrons to wear them.

Cooper said DHHS was speaking with CDC officials on Monday before making decisions about how and when employees at state agencies working from home return to their office buildings. The department also could give advice to to other public and private employers. State agencies under Cooper's oversight will continue their current COVID-19 policies until then, he said.

On another topic, the Democratic governor suggested that the state Senate move forward with passing a two-year budget proposal without first agreeing with the House on how much money should be spent next year. Budget activities have idled for weeks among Republican lawmakers because the two chambers remain far apart on a spending cap figure. They ultimately will send a finalized budget to Cooper's desk, with a goal of getting it enacted by July 1.