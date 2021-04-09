Cooper OK's bill offering K-12 students summer school option

Berger thanked Cooper for signing the bill that had passed the Legislature with support from all but five House Democrats.

“We have a shared priority of ensuring our students are proficient in reading by the end of the third grade, and I believe this will move us closer to that goal,” Berger wrote in a news release. "All of our students, but especially those who are struggling to read, will benefit from the improved literacy instruction and interventions.”

Cooper signed a third bill on Friday to expand in-state tuition eligibility for dependents whose parents were reassigned to another military location. The proposal also secured unanimous support in the legislature.

“North Carolina is the most military friendly state in the country and this legislation helps children of servicemembers stay in schools here with continued in-state financial assistance even if their parents are moved out of state by military order,” Cooper said.

