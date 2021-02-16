 Skip to main content
Cooper picks Delli-Gatti as next NC environmental secretary
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has again picked a veteran leader from the Environmental Defense Fund to become his environment secretary.

Cooper announced on Tuesday that Dionne Delli-Gatti will replace Michael Regan as head of the Cabinet-level Department of Environmental Quality.

Regan, who served as secretary during Cooper's first gubernatorial term, is poised to become the next administrator at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. President Joe Biden nominated Regan for the post. A Senate committee recommended him for confirmation. The full Senate could vote next week.

Regan served at Environmental Defense Fund for eight years before leaving a few months before Cooper chose him to lead the department.

Delli-Gatti, meanwhile, served most recently at EDF as director of Southeast Climate and Energy following six years at the Atlanta EPA Regional office. Previous environmental work included time in Ohio and for the city of Dallas.

Delli-Gatti “is an experienced leader and champion for a safer, healthier environment,” Cooper said in a news release. “I’m confident that she is the right person to continue the progress we’ve made over the last four years with cleaner energy, air and water.”

Like other new Cabinet members, Delli-Gatti's permanent placement as secretary will be subject to state Senate confirmation.

