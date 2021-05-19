 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cooper proposes how to spend latest virus relief aid from DC
0 comments
AP

Cooper proposes how to spend latest virus relief aid from DC

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's governor is set to tell lawmakers how he wants them to spend the billions of additional dollars the federal government has allocated through another COVID-19 relief package.

Gov. Roy Cooper scheduled a Wednesday news conference to unveil his recommendations for North Carolina's share of American Rescue Plan funds.

The state learned last week its portion would be $5.4 billion, with half of the money made available immediately. And that doesn’t include $6 billion that Congress already has told the state how it must be used. Over $3 billion more is also going to local governments.

The Democratic governor and Republican lawmakers worked in tandem last year when they agreed how to spend $3.6 billion in coronavirus relief funds.

The latest tranche from Washington comes as state government coffers are already flush with revenues collected during the economic recovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'
National Politics

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Collier says that during the seven years he worked as an operating room aide at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, white nurses called him and other Black employees “boy." Management ignored two large swastikas painted on a storage room wall. And for six months, he regularly rode an elevator with the N-word carved into a wall.

+3
Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again
National Politics

Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney, newly ousted from House Republican leadership for challenging former President Donald Trump, criticized GOP colleagues Sunday for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, saying they were “complicit” in undermining democracy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News