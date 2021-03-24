Cooper seeks big debt package, pay hikes, Medicaid expansion

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday proposed a spending and borrowing spree by state government that he said is critical to fulfilling education, health care and infrastructure demands that were evident before the pandemic but have been exacerbated since.

With state coffers filled with unspent funds and $5 billion of additional federal coronavirus relief dollars arriving, Cooper pitched a two-year state budget plan he said is affordable and ensures North Carolina continues a vigorous recovery from the COVID-19 recession.

"This is the time to find opportunity in crisis," Cooper said at a virtual news conference to unveil the plan, which would spend $27.3 billion next year alone. “With the right priorities, we'll not only beat this pandemic, but build lasting success for North Carolina.”

The recently reelected governor will have to win over Republicans who still control the legislature and often don't see eye-to-eye with him on spending and tax priorities. The General Assembly will consider his requests as House and Senate Republicans fashion a budget bill and put in on Cooper’s desk. The new fiscal year begins July 1.