Cooper signs COVID relief bill distributing federal money

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a coronavirus relief bill Wednesday that will dole out money the state received as part of stimulus bill Congress passed in December.

The federal funds provide money for schools to reopen, public health officials to distribute the vaccine and residents to help pay their rent.

“This pandemic continues to strain communities across our state, and this investment of federal funds in critical areas will help us defeat COVID-19 and build back a stronger and more resilient North Carolina," Cooper said in a statement.

The law includes $1.6 billion for education with the aim of helping get kids back to school quicker and addressing learning loss the pandemic has exacerbated.

The bill also distributes $546 million for emergency rental assistance and $95 million for the state Department of Health and Human Services to improve vaccine distribution.