Cooper vetoes bill that would force K-12 schools to reopen

The North Carolina Association of Educators had pushed for the higher priority on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution list, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not believe school reopening should be predicated on teachers being vaccinated. Reopening guidance from Cooper's administration loosens restrictions for elementary school students by allowing kids not to wear masks while seated in classrooms. Stricter guidelines are in place for middle and high schools.

Cooper believes it is safe to reopen right now but worries Senate Bill 37 would have compromised student and teacher safety and stifled local school boards' ability to open and close based on levels of coronavirus transmission in their communities. He said in a news conference last week that he had told top state lawmakers he could sign a school reopening bill if it required districts to comply with state health department guidelines and allowed state and local leaders to respond to emergencies.

“The bill they just passed fails on both of these fronts,” Cooper told reporters. “I'll continue to discuss potential new legislation with General Assembly leaders before taking action on the bill that I now have on my desk. It is critical for our teachers and students that we get this right."