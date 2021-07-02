Cooper vetoes bill that would have stopped federal benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation Friday that would have ended additional federal benefits created during the pandemic for North Carolina’s unemployed before the program expires nationwide. His action counters trends by Republican governors to no longer accept the supplemental payments.

Cooper said he blocked the measure originating from the GOP-controlled legislature because rejecting these federal funds now hurts the state.

“Unemployment is declining with more people getting vaccinated and into the workforce as North Carolina has strengthened work search requirements for those receiving benefits,” Cooper said in a statement. “The federal help that this bill cuts off will only last a few more weeks and it supplements North Carolina’s state benefits, which are among the stingiest in the country. Prematurely stopping these benefits hurts our state by sending back money that could be injected into our economy with people using it for things like food and rent.”

Cooper said he supports efforts to make more quality childcare available and give businesses funds for hiring bonuses and the bill fell short on both of those.