Cooper vetoes measure addressing NC hotel guest rights
AP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on Monday a measure that would have made it easier for North Carolina hotel operators to remove short-term residents for bad behavior by making clear they lacked the rights of a long-term tenant.

Bill supporters said the measure clarified that tenant protections don’t cover people staying in lodging for less than 90 consecutive days.

Uncertain language in current law makes it harder for hotel operators to move out bad guests, supporters said. Tenant rights are more robust, particularly on evictions.

But critics said innkeepers already can get police to remove guests conducting criminal activity, and that the measure would hurt people needing housing during the pandemic. They suggested it would give hotel operators an excuse to get rid of guests who complain about room conditions.

“This legislation is not the right way to ensure safety in hotels," Cooper said in a news release. "It removes legal protections and allows unnecessary harm to vulnerable people, including families with children, who have turned to hotels and motels for housing in a time of need.”

Along with a pistol permit measure he also blocked on Monday, Cooper has now vetoed seven bills this year. None have been overridden.

