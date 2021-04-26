 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cooper's second term a focus in NC General Assembly address
0 comments
AP

Cooper's second term a focus in NC General Assembly address

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is giving his biennial address to a joint session of the General Assembly, where he's expected to promote some second-term goals.

Monday night's televised State of the State address at the Legislative Building is happening later on the calendar than usual due to safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

While overall attendance will be limited within the House chamber, other top statewide elected officials still have been invited to listen in person. House Speaker Tim Moore will deliver the Republican response to Cooper's speech.

This marks Cooper's third State of the State address and first since he was reelected in November. Republicans still control the House and Senate.

GOP leaders and Cooper have spoken about finding consensus on the state budget and other issues following past political rancor between them. Cooper's persistent push to expand Medicaid coverage to more adults remains a point of division with Republicans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chloe Zhao Makes History as 1st Woman of Color to Win Best Director Oscar

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved
National Politics

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense.

+15
Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit
National Politics

Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — World leaders shared tales of climate-friendly breakthroughs — and feverish quests for more — to close President Joe Biden's virtual global climate summit on Friday, from Kenyans abandoning kerosene lanterns for solar to Israeli start-ups straining for more efficient storage batteries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News