Correction: Biden-Mideast story

JERUSALEM (AP) — In a story published July 14, 2022, about President Joe Biden’s trip to the Mideast, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Biden would be the first U.S. president to fly directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia. He was the first American president to fly directly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
