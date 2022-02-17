 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Correction: Christmas Parade-SUV-Bail story

  • Updated
Christmas Parade SUV Bail

FILE - Amy Mack lights candles at a memorial at Veterans Park for the victims of a deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wis., on Nov. 23, 2021. The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on a proposal amending the state constitution to make it harder for criminal defendants to get out on bail. Backers of the change up for a vote Tuesday, Feb. 15. 2022, are hoping to capitalize on anger over the killing of six people by a driver who authorities say plowed into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee.

 Jeffrey Phelps - freelancer, FR59249 AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a Feb. 15 story about a Wisconsin Assembly vote on amending the state constitution to make it harder for people charged with violent crimes to get out on bail, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the state’s attorney general, Josh Kaul, supports doing away with cash bail. His spokeswoman, Gillian Drummond, said Kaul does not support doing away with cash bail.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

