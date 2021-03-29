 Skip to main content
Correction: Court Corruption Allegations-Trial story
AP

Correction: Court Corruption Allegations-Trial story

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a story March 10, 2021, about a convicted felon’s court case alleging corruption in the Clark County justice system, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a federal judge granted his change-of-venue request. A Clark County District Court judge in Las Vegas made the ruling.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.

