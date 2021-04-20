Correction: Idaho Lawmaker-Rape Complaint story

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In a story April 16, 2021, about a rape complaint made against an Idaho lawmaker, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the attorney that publicly released a letter including the accuser’s name. Attorney Scott McKay wrote the letter to the ethics committee chairman that included the accuser’s name, but it was released by attorney David Leroy, not McKay.
