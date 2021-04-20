 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction: Idaho Lawmaker-Rape Complaint story
0 comments
AP

Correction: Idaho Lawmaker-Rape Complaint story

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In a story April 16, 2021, about a rape complaint made against an Idaho lawmaker, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the attorney that publicly released a letter including the accuser’s name. Attorney Scott McKay wrote the letter to the ethics committee chairman that included the accuser’s name, but it was released by attorney David Leroy, not McKay.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Playing cards settle tied North Sioux City mayoral election

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense
National Politics

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

  • Updated

The Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January created a trove of self-incriminating evidence, thoroughly documenting their actions and words in videos and social media posts. Now some of the camera-toting people in the crowd are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not to join a deadly insurrection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News