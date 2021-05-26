 Skip to main content
Correction: Indiana Lottery story
AP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — In a May 22 story about the Hoosier Lottery’s financial performance, The Associated Press, based on information in a story by The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette, erroneously reported that lottery contractor IGT Indiana paid a $3.6 million penalty to the state last year for not meeting minimum sales levels. The company met the sales minimum and didn’t owe any penalty. The story also misidentified the company three times as ITG.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

