Nebraska lawmakers voice support for Kellogg's worker

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Seventeen Nebraska lawmakers are voicing support for Kellogg's cereal workers who are on strike at the company's Omaha plant and others.

The senators said Thursday that they sent a letter to Kellogg's CEO and the company's labor contract negotiating team to show “unwavering solidarity” with the unionized workers.

The letter asks Kellogg's to continue to work in good faith to ensure that employees are compensated with wages and benefits that match their work and dedication to the company. It also encourages the company to look at newly enacted Nebraska state tax incentives which were designed to help local companies expand.

The letter was signed by 14 Democrats and three Republicans in the officially nonpartisan Legislature and spearheaded by state Sen. Mike McDonnell, a former Omaha fire chief and firefighters' union president.

This story was first published on Oct 14. It was updated on Oct. 15 to correct that three Republican lawmakers, not 17, signed the letter to company's CEO.

