 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Correction: Oregon-Marijuana story

  • Updated
  • 0
Legal pot growers frustrated by illegal operations in Oregon

FILE - In this April 8, 2019, file photo, a jar of medical marijuana sits on the counter at a dispensary in Sherwood, Ore. Registered marijuana growers are upset that thousands of illegal marijuana farms have recently been built in southern Oregon.

 Gillian Flaccus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In a story published November 17, 2021, about illegal marijuana farms in southern Oregon, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Amanda Metzler, a licensed cannabis grower, said before a legislative panel that she is afraid of armed cartel members who run illegal marijuana farms. Metzler testified in a committee hearing of the Oregon Legislature that she is alarmed that legal farms are surrounded by illegal cannabis farms. She did not mention cartels.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker pushed, hit and spit on his 18-year-old brother in a fight that erupted because the brother was going to get baptized, according to court documents released Tuesday in a pending domestic battery case.

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dispute between Oklahoma's governor and the Pentagon over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate is setting up the first critical test of the military's authority to require National Guard troops to get the shot and laying the groundwork for potential protests from other states.

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 100 federal prison workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019, including a warden indicted for sexual abuse, an associate warden charged with murder, guards taking cash to smuggle drugs and weapons, and supervisors stealing property such as tires and tractors.

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Convicted former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard told people he was innocent and “held my nose” as he signed a letter apologizing for his crimes, according to state prosecutors who used Hubbard’s own phone calls and emails from prison to cast doubt on his claims of remorse as he seeks early release.

Watch Now: Related Video

Flooding causes property damage and a scorpion stinging spree in Egypt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News