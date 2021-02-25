Missouri GOP-led House advances private school funding bill

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Poor Missouri families could get money to pay for their children to go to private schools through a tax credit program given initial approval Wednesday in the state House.

Under the proposal, private donors would give money to nonprofits that in turn would dole out the scholarships. The money could be used for private school tuition, transportation to school, extra tutoring and other education-related expenses.

Donors to the program would get state tax credits equal to the amount they give.

Only students in cities with populations of at least 30,000 people or more could access the scholarships. That includes some of the largest suburbs around St. Louis and Kansas City, along with Springfield and Columbia and others.

Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Phil Christofanelli told colleagues that he limited the program to larger cities in an effort to get support from rural Republicans who don't want it in their areas. Students in Christofanelli's home of St. Peters would get access to the scholarships.

The limit turned off both Democrats and some Republicans from smaller cities who want the program in their school districts.