Try 1 month for 99¢

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — In a story Oct. 18 about a canine's detection of drugs outside an apartment door, The Associated Press reported erroneously that in a 4-3 decision, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled the search unconstitutional. It was a 5-3 vote.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Court: Warrant needed for drug-dog search at apartment door

The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled that a police canine's detection of drugs outside an apartment door in an unlocked building is an unlawful search

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled that a police canine's detection of drugs outside an apartment door in an unlocked building is an unlawful search.

The court ruled 5-3 Thursday that the common area outside any apartment door is a legal part of a home. Justice Thomas Kilbride's opinion determined that police need a warrant before a drug-sniffing dog can search it.

East Moline police acted on a March 2015 tip and a canine detected drugs outside the third-floor apartment's door in an unlocked Moline building.

The court previously held such a search in a locked building was unconstitutional.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Justice Bob Thomas was one of three members dissenting. He says there's no expectation of privacy in the common areas of a multi-unit building.

———

The case is People v. Bonilla.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments