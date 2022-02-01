Cortez Masto raised $3.3M last quarter, double her GOP foes

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto raised $3.3 million the last three months of 2021 in her bid for re-election in the swing-state of Nevada, more than twice as much as either of the leading candidates seeking the Republican nomination to try to unseat her.

Former GOP state Attorney General Adam Laxalt reported raising $1.35 million for the quarter and Republican U.S. Army veteran Sam Brown $1.06 million, their campaigns said Tuesday.

Cortez Masto finished the year with $10.4 million cash on hand, a record for a Senate candidate in Nevada, her campaign said.

The $3.3 million she raised the last three months of the year was also $1 million more than any previous Senate candidate during the respective quarter, her campaign said.

Cortez Masto won in 2016 by 2.4 percentage points. She's expected to face a tough reelection campaign as Republicans try to flip her seat and give the GOP a majority in the evenly split chamber.

She now has raised about $17 million for the election cycle and spent about $7.5 million on expenses, including consulting, mail ads and polling. She spent $1.15 million during the last quarter and reported no loans and no debt at the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0