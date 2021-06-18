Costly low bid for Nebraska child services may cause changes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Some Nebraska lawmakers on Friday called for changes in how the state picks contractors, after a child welfare service that succeeded in winning a contract with an unusually low bid failed to deliver and cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

Members of a special legislative committee said they'd like to see changes to the process to ensure that bidders can reasonably deliver what they promise. Specifically, they said they'd like to see more teeth in the appeals process with big contracts so that losing bidders can try to prove that the winner's proposal wasn't the best.

“It does seem that an appeals process for the really large contracts is appropriate,” said Sen. Rob Clements, of Elmwood.

The committee was formed after the Kansas-based child welfare contractor St. Francis Ministries won the Nebraska job in 2019 by offering to do it for less than 60% of the bid from PromiseShip, an Omaha-based agency that had served the state since 2010.

St. Francis signed a five-year, $197 million contract with the state in July 2019 to serve neglected and abused children in the Omaha area.

But in January, state officials announced that they agreed to pay an additional $147.3 million to keep St. Francis from running out of money and shuttering its operations.