Costs to fortify New Mexico Statehouse: $700,000 and growing

The state Department of Military Affairs spent about $154,000 on payroll for troops who were deployed at the Capitol building during the first five weeks of the two-month session, according to agency spokesman Joe Vigil.

The state has been billed $15,577 for the rental of fencing at the Capitol as of March 12, according to the administrative office of the Legislature.

The tab for additional security precautions was unclear. Armored tactical vehicles were stationed at the Capital in the opening days of the session by local law enforcement agencies, and portable arrays of security cameras remain in place on side streets near the Capitol.

In late February, Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf of Santa Fe announce that the security perimeter will remain in place through the end of the regular annual legislative session on March 20, based on the advice of state police and other state security officials.

“We have not, thankfully, had an incident at the Capitol," Egolf said. "I believe that that is due, at least in part, to the deterrent effect of having the women and men of the state police and the National Guard here. We saw what happened in state capitals in Michigan and in Idaho, when folks let their guard down.”