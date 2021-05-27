'Couldn't stay quiet': Capitol cop's mom wants Jan. 6 probe

For Sicknick's girlfriend, Garza, it's been an excruciating time. She and Gladys Sicknick were joined at the Capitol on Thursday by a Capitol police officer and a Metropolitan police officer, both of whom have spoken out publicly about the day, and former Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia.

“It's very obvious that this was not a peaceful day,” Garza said. “Police officers were being attacked."

Garza also spoke of how some celebrated the medical examiner's ruling in her boyfriend's death that found he suffered a stroke and died from natural causes. Two men have been charged with assaulting Sicknick and another officer, and the U.S. Capitol Police said that the agency accepted the medical examiner’s findings but that the ruling didn’t change the fact that Sicknick had died in the line of duty.

“It was very hard to deal with the ambiguity of not knowing what happened to Brian,” Garza said. “It was also very hard to know that his last moments on earth were dealing with what he had to deal with.”

Unlike a traditional municipal law enforcement agency that polices the community at large, Capitol Police officers are solely responsible for protecting Congress and the hallowed building, which makes the infighting in Congress about their future even more strained.