Council members call for Seattle police union head to resign

SEATTLE (AP) — Pressure built for the head of the Seattle police union to step down, with eight of nine City Council members calling for his resignation Monday following his comments implicating Black Lives Matter and other liberal activists in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.

Mayor Jenny Durkan called last week for Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan to retract his words and apologize, or resign. The Martin Luther King Jr. County Labor Council, which expelled the police union from its ranks in June amid protests against police brutality, and Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County are also calling for him to step down.

The acrimony came as negotiations with the city on a new police contract are set to begin, The Seattle Times reported.

“Mr. Solan’s remarks and their implications are reprehensible and untrue,” council member Alex Pedersen said at a morning City Council briefing. Pedersen is one of two council members who have opposed efforts to cut police department funding by up to 50%.