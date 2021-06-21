Council OKs plan to spend $128M in COVID-19 relief funds

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has unanimously approved a plan for nearly $130 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds that will go to Seattle residents, programs and businesses.

Most of the money will come from virus relief that President Joe Biden signed in March, The Seattle Times reported.

Mayor Jenny Durkan worked with council leaders last month to draft the plan, and the council made minor adjustments. She is expected to sign the legislation.

For example, the council earmarked some economic recovery funds for arts institutions and reserved a greater share of business-district grants for neighborhoods outside downtown.

“This is our chance to build back better and to build back more equitably,” Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said.