Counties complain of new vaccine delivery as economy reopens

In a statement to The Associated Press sent Tuesday, Santa Clara County said it has been distributing the COVID-19 vaccine from the start, ensuring equitable outreach to socially disadvantaged communities, including farm workers. The county noted that its allocations have decreased recently and are expected to drop further.

“A statewide third-party administrator clearly cannot adequately address the needs of our local community. We don’t need more bureaucracy limiting access to vaccine, we just need more vaccine,” Smith said.

The state's switch to a vaccine appointment and delivery system administered by Blue Shield was expected to be completed by March 31. Skepticism, however, has surfaced among the state’s 58 counties.

So far, only Kern County has signed a contract with Blue Shield. Orange County's Board of Supervisors won't even consider signing the contract for another two weeks.

Marin County's health officer, Dr. Matt Willis, told county supervisors they are “not super eager” to switch over to the state's new scheduling system, called My Turn, because the county's system is more precise in reaching sub-groups of residents, such as teachers.