AP

County board appoints architect to fill legislative vacancy

  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday appointed architect Christian Solorio to fill a vacant Arizona House seat from Legislative District 30 in west Phoenix and Glendale.

The supervisors chose Solorio to replace fellow Democrat Raquel Teran, who resigned from the House after being appointed to the Arizona Senate.

Solorio was among three candidates recommended by a citizens panel selected by the county board.

In the Senate, Teran replaced former Sen. Tony Navarrete. Navarrete resigned after being charged with child molestation. He has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial.

Solorio, like Teran, will serve the remaining term through 2022. Both seats are up for election in 2022.

State law requires that an appointed replacement come from the same party as the person they replace.

Normally, local Democratic Party officials would vet candidates and recommend a list of three choices to county supervisors. But there were too few elected precinct committeemen in the district so the supervisors chosen a panel of citizens to consider applicants.

