County board may announce action on Arizona Senate subpoena

The agenda says the board may take action “regarding the election and compliance with the Senate subpoena and litigation.”

The threat by Brnovich puts massive financial pressure on the board to turn over the items the Senate says it needs as it prepares to release the election recount next Friday. The so-called forensic audit was prompted by unsupported claims by former President Donald Trump that he lost in Arizona and other battleground states because of fraud.

No evidence of fraud has been found in any states after a series of lawsuits filed by Trump backers or reviews by election officials. But Republicans who lead the Senate say a deep dive is needed to look at all aspects of the election, and its contractors did a hand-recount of all 2.1 million ballots, took possession of vote-counting machines, computer servers and huge amounts of data handed over by the county under earlier subpoenas.

County officials, including the four Republicans and one Democrat on the elected board, have stood by the accuracy of their vote count, and outside reviews done by certified election auditors back them up. They said the Senate's vote review funded by pro-Trump donors is being run by incompetent grifters hired by the Senate.