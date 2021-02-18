County board votes down resolution recognizing US rep's work

“It actually steps over the line is when it’s brought to the county meeting,” Hundley said. “I think everything about this resolution is garbage.”

Republican Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson abstained from voting and said the resolution supporting Bergman’s work for the state’s 1st Congressional District should not have been on the agenda.

“An abstention was intended to send the message that I do not wish to partake in this motion at all,” Nelson said after Wednesday’s meeting. “I’m not on the board of commissioners to give my personal political opinions.”

Republican Commissioner Brad Jewett said similar resolutions supporting two Republican state senators passed unanimously in 2019.

The Record-Eagle reported that Bergman did not respond to requests for comment. The Associated Press left a message Thursday seeking comment from Bergman's office in Washington, D.C.

