County cuts deal to end fight over Arizona Senate subpoena

Brnovich suggested the county work out a settlement with the Senate, but it isn't known if talks have made any progress. The county could also sue, challenging either the subpoena or the law that penalizes local governments that don't follow state laws with the loss of their state-shared revenue.

The Republican-dominated Board of Supervisors has scheduled at 4:45 p.m. Friday a closed-door session and then a public meeting.

The agenda says the board may take action “regarding the election and compliance with the Senate subpoena and litigation.”

The threat by Brnovich puts massive financial pressure on the board to turn over the items the Senate says it needs as it prepares to release the election recount next Friday. The so-called forensic audit was prompted by unsupported claims by former President Donald Trump that he lost in Arizona and other battleground states because of fraud.

No evidence of fraud has been found in any states after a series of lawsuits filed by Trump backers or reviews by election officials. But Republicans who lead the Senate say a deep dive is needed to look at all aspects of the election, and its contractors did a hand-recount of all 2.1 million ballots, took possession of vote-counting machines, computer servers and huge amounts of data handed over by the county under earlier subpoenas.