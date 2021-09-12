County employees could work at hospital burdened by COVID-19

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — A northwest Georgia county is negotiating an agreement for its employees to work extra at the local hospital, which is over capacity because of COVID-19 patients.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that Gordon County commissioners are near a deal to let county employees assist at AdventHealth Gordon when not working for the county. The hospital would pay the employees.

County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said that a number of firefighters and law enforcement personnel are interested. People who volunteer to work extra hours must be vaccinated before their first shifts.

“With the hospital being licensed for 69 patients and having more than 100, the labor force is stretched pretty thin and staff are pretty tired," Ledbetter said. "The hospital came to us for help and we decided to do what we can,” Ledbetter said.

Ledbetter said the county will require employees have at least 12 hours' rest between their county shifts and hospital work. He said hospital doctors and nurses will supervise county employees. He said duties might include stocking supplies and making sure people are wearing masks before coming in.