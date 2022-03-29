 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

County GOP pays for envelope count to disprove voter fraud

  • 0

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana county Republican organization is paying to have election officials recount envelopes from the November 2020 election in an attempt to alleviate voter concerns after a private group claimed its own count found nearly 4,600 more votes than envelopes in the election held by mail due to the pandemic.

It is the latest example of the fallout from unfounded allegations of voter fraud made by former President Donald Trump and his allies after he lost. The allegations sparked the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Jan. 6, 2021, and were used as the reason to change election laws around the country.

The Missoula County Republican Central Committee is paying up to $5,000 for a count of the affirmation envelopes, said Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman. Central committee members are observing the count, which began Monday and is expected to finish Tuesday.

The central committee has said it asked for the count because it heard from citizens who said they were not going to cast ballots due to allegations of voter fraud.

People are also reading…

The Montana Election Integrity Project said its January 2021 envelope count came up nearly 4,600 short of the nearly 72,500 votes cast in Missoula County — a number that was within the margin of victory in more than a dozen legislative races in the county.

County elections officials told the organization it could challenge the election results in court, and reminded them as the deadline to file a challenge neared, but they did not follow through, Seaman said.

This week's count will have no effect on election results, but may help the central committee “put this to bed,” Seaman said.

Seaman has defended his office's integrity in compiling the results of the 2020 General Election.

Voice messages left seeking comment from the Missoula County Republican Central Committee and Republican Rep. Brad Tschida — a member of the election integrity group — were not immediately returned Tuesday. Quentin Rhoades, an attorney for the election integrity group, said he would comment after the count was complete.

Montana's 2021 Legislature — with a two-thirds Republican majority — passed laws to end Election Day voter registration, to ban the paid collection of voted ballots and to require college students to provide additional identifying information if they want to use a student ID to register and vote. District Judge Michael Moses heard arguments against those laws earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce resistance from the country's defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine says 5,000 dead in 'catastrophic' Mariupol siege

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News