County judge to run for Pennsylvania high court seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican judge from a suburban Philadelphia county said Tuesday that she will run for an open seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in next November’s election.

Carolyn Carluccio, the president judge of Montgomery County Court, announced her candidacy for a 10-year term on the state’s highest court. She was first elected to her current post in 2009.

The period for filing paperwork to get on the primary ballot hasn’t opened, but Carluccio joins a statewide appellate court judge, Democrat Daniel McCaffrey of the state Superior Court, in announcing that they will run.

Carluccio, 62, is a former federal prosecutor and chief public defender of Montgomery County. She got her law degree from Widener University's Delaware Law School.

The seven-seat high court currently has a majority of four justices elected as Democrats. The two other justices were elected as Republicans.

One seat is open following the death earlier this fall of Max Baer, who was chief justice. Baer died only months before he was to reach the mandatory retirement age of 75.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

