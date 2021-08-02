County refuses Arizona Senate's subpoena in election audit

He added: “Further, the Maricopa County Sheriff has explained that the production of the routers would render MCSO internal law enforcement communication infrastructure extremely vulnerable to hackers.”

County officials have said the vote review is being run by incompetent grifters, and that they have already provided everything needed for the review of the 2020 vote count.

Fann first issued a subpoena late last year as Trump and his allies were looking for materials to support their false claims of election irregularities before President Joe Biden’s victory was formally certified in January.

The subpoena was reissued early this year and after a judge ruled it was valid, Maricopa County turned over 2.1 million ballots, hundreds of counting machines and terabytes worth of data.

The materials were given to contractors hired by Fann for a sweeping audit of the election, which Trump narrowly lost in Arizona.

Fann has said her goal is not to overturn the 2020 election but to determine whether changes to state law are needed going forward.