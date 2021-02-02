County still refusing demand by Arizona Senate on election

Auditors will perform “a multi-layered review that dives into the tabulation equipment’s software and hardware,” analyze hacking vulnerability, verify that no malicous software was loaded onto the machines and that they were never connected to the internet.

The first audit began Tuesday morning.

Senate President Karen Fann said she is not satisfied and has hired her own “qualified” firm to do an audit. She has not announced the name of the firm, and the county has said it hired the only two companies certified by the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission to check voting machines.

Board spokesman Fields Moseley said there is no legal mechanism to do a recount or turn over the 2.1 million ballots to the Senate without a court order.

“The Board will not violate people’s trust by handing over the ballots that are under seal,” Moseley said in a statement. He noted that the Senate has not said who they intend to hire for their audit, and the board has said it cannot allow non-certified people access its machines without compromising their security.

“The board will continue to communicate with the Senate representative while conducting their own audits to restore voter confidence in our elections process,” Moseley said.

The Senate first issued subpoenas in mid-December and the board fought them in court. After the new Legislature was seated early in January, new subpoenas were issued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0