County to deliver ballots to fairgrounds for Senate audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County will deliver its election equipment to Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday and then cart 2.1 million ballots from the November election to the site Thursday so Republicans in the state Senate can recount the ballots and audit the tabulation machines.

The delivery will kick off weeks of counting at the site rented by the Senate. The county refused to allow the Senate to use its facilities after losing a court fight set off by a Senate subpoena for the election materials.

The county announced it would deliver the materials over two days because of the volume involved. The Senate will use the former Phoenix Suns arena to store election equipment and the 2.1 million 2020 ballots.

Republican Senate President Karen Fann has hired Florida-based Cyber Ninjas — a firm led by a backer of unfounded election fraud theories — to oversee the audit, including a hand recount of ballots.

The Senate will pay only for electricity and personnel at the Coliseum, which it is renting for four weeks beginning on Monday. It also must provide security.