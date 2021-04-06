County wants to hire former US attorney in sheriff probe

The probe will extend beyond the Jan. 27 incident involving Sedrick Altheimer, and will examine some of Troyer’s conduct before becoming sheriff this year. That includes statements he made as a sheriff’s office spokesman about the March 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis by Tacoma police. Those comments echoed officers’ version of events, which were later contradicted by eyewitnesses and videos.

Troyer said he’ll cooperate with the council’s investigation.

“I welcome a fair and independent and thorough investigation. I don’t believe any policies or laws were broken,” he said in an email.

He has faced calls for his resignation over his run-in with Altheimer, who was working his route when Troyer began following him, saying he believed Altheimer was driving suspiciously.

Troyer then triggered a large police response when he called 911 to report Altheimer threatened to kill him. Upon questioning, Troyer walked back his claim about death threats, according to a Tacoma police incident report.

Newly released Tacoma police body-camera video shows Altheimer repeatedly telling police he had made no threats.