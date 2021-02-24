Court blocks release of records about cops in DC on Jan. 6

But the lawsuit and the officers’ attorney, Kelly Sheridan, said none of the officers participated in the riot at the Capitol afterward, or in any wrongdoing.

When images surfaced on social media of two Seattle officers at the rally two days later, the Seattle Police Department ordered any officer who had attended the event to report their participation. The department and the city’s Office of Police Accountability since have announced that six officers known to have attended the event are being investigated to determine if they engaged in criminal activities or violated department policy.

Chief Adrian Diaz has said he would fire any officer found to have engaged in criminal conduct at the Capitol.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Sheridan argued the officers would be targeted, harassed and suffer irreparable harm to their privacy, safety, reputation and constitutional rights if records revealing their identities were released before the internal investigation is finished.

Moore found that the officers had met at least the threshold for a temporary order, agreeing that release of the records posed potential privacy and constitutional concerns.