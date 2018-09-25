LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Some Michigan Republican campaign literature doesn't include the name and face of incumbent Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Clement (Kla-MENT').
It's the latest sign that Clement's endorsement at the party convention isn't shared by all Republicans.
Republican Party spokeswoman Sarah Anderson tells The Detroit News that some activists aren't happy with Clement, who was appointed to the Supreme Court last year by Gov. Rick Snyder. Anderson says volunteers going door to door with campaign literature "have to buy what they're selling."
Clement joined the majority in putting a big question on the ballot that would change how Michigan draws districts for the Legislature and Congress. She also said schools have the power to ban gun possession by visitors.
Clement says she "swore an oath to the people, not to special interests."
———
Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/