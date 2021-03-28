Court fight against Georgia voting overhaul no sure thing

It is one of a wave of GOP-backed election bills introduced in states around the country after former President Donald Trump stoked false claims that fraud led to his 2020 election defeat. Georgia became a focus of the election and its aftermath with two recounts and ongoing investigation into whether Trump and his allies acted illegally in their efforts to try to overturn the result.

Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia, wrote on Twitter that the new law signaled Republican “capitulation to lies over truth. To fear over fairness. To suppression over participation.”

Jason Snead, a conservative supporter of the law, called it “a pretty reasonable set of proposals” that will "continue the tradition of keeping it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

Richard Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California at Irvine law school, said the outcome is hard to predict. “Many of the things that the bill does are in line with what other states already do, so the question is whether a contraction of voting rights for bad purposes is illegal, even if the contraction does not go as far as some other states (or that Georgia considered),” Hasen wrote in an email.