Court in Tennessee receives grant to curb evictions

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The National Center for State Courts has awarded a court in Tennessee a grant to help improve housing stability and prevent evictions.
According to a news release, Hamilton County's General Sessions Court is one of 13 state and local courts to receive the funding from the nonprofit court organization. Hamilton County received $211,000 under the two-year grant.
Along with the money, Hamilton County will also be provided a facilitator who will work directly with judges to assist landlords and tenants before eviction cases are adjudicated in court.
“The courtroom must be a place of fairness and impartial application of the law, but it can also be a place of innovation and collaboration,” Hamilton County General Sessions Judge Alexander McVeagh said in a statement.
McVeagh added that the money will provide a “fair and legal mechanism” for landlords, tenants and community organizations to work together.
Awards also went to state and local courts in Alaska, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New York and Wisconsin, along with the District of Columbia.
People are also reading…
“Citizens who may have felt they had no place to turn to when faced with the unimaginable loss of housing, will now have advocates to turn to and assist in the retention of their homes,” Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said in a statement.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.