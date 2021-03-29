Court: It's too hard for independents to make Mich. ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's requirement that independent statewide candidates collect at least 30,000 valid voter signatures is unconstitutional, a federal appeals court ruled 2-1 Monday, upholding a lower judge.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision kept intact a 12,000-signature threshold set by District Judge Victoria Roberts in 2019. The case began in 2018, when state attorney general candidate Chris Graveline's name was ordered on the ballot after he and some voters sued.

Judges Karen Nelson Moore and Ronald Lee Gilman said the combination of the 30,000-signature minimum, a requirement that at least 100 come from half of 14 congressional districts and the state's July filing deadline “imposes a severe burden on independent candidates.” Only five states have a higher signature requirement, according to the majority. The 2018 filing deadline came 50 days before major-party candidates for attorney general, who did not have to submit signatures, were nominated at conventions.

Graveline finished fourth in the race for attorney general with less than 2% of the vote. But his legal fight could ease future independent candidates' ability to qualify.