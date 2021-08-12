Court: Making homeless man pay truck's towing cost excessive

SEATTLE (AP) — It was unconstitutionally excessive for Seattle to impound a homeless man’s truck and require him to reimburse the city nearly $550 in towing and storage costs, the Washington Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The case has received wide attention amid the region's housing crisis.

Steven Long was 56, working part time as a janitor and living in his old GMC pickup in 2016 when police had it towed because it was parked in an unused, city-owned, gravel lot for more than 72 hours.

He spent the next three weeks living outdoors, without his tools or his sleeping bag, which were in the vehicle. He had been trying to save for an apartment, but couldn't work without his tools.

A city magistrate waived his $44 fine for the parking violation, but required Long to reimburse the city for some of the impoundment costs. The magistrate let him retrieve the truck just before it was to be sold at auction and put him on a $50-a-month payment plan.