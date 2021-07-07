Court mulls appeal over fixing unsigned ballots in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Lawyers arguing over whether Arizona voters who didn’t sign their early ballots should get up to five days after the election to fix the problem were peppered with questions by an appeals court about the other types of situations in which the state lets people correct ballot flaws.

One judge also questioned whether those who turn in ballots without signatures might just have to live with those mistakes.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco heard arguments Wednesday in an appeal of a ruling in September that concluded Arizona’s election-day deadline for “curing” missing signatures unjustifiably burdened the right to vote. Even with the ruling, there were no cure periods for missing signatures after Election Day during the 2020 primary and general elections.

The Democratic groups that filed the lawsuit pointed out that state election rules allow county recorders five days after the election for voters whose signatures don’t match those on file to come to the office and show they actually signed the ballot. The same goes for people who arrive at the polls to vote in-person but lack required identification.