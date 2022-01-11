Court operations return in Kentucky county after tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Court operations are returning in Graves County, Kentucky, a month after deadly tornadoes heavily damaged the county courthouse.

Graves County has not accepted any court filings since Dec. 13. The Kentucky Supreme Court ordered court operations suspended and has amended the order to resume operations, the Administrative Office of the Courts said.

Operations are resuming Tuesday. Court proceedings will be conducted remotely or in person in another county if the parties agree.

The circuit court clerk's office will open at a temporary location Mayfield and will serve the public by phone and in person by appointment.

Court documents can be filed by eFiling or placed in the drop box outside the temporary location.

Driver's license services were taken over earlier than planned by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet because of the storm damage.

