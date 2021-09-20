 Skip to main content
Court order sought to end mask mandate in Vegas-area schools
AP

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Parents of students in the Las Vegas area who filed a lawsuit last month challenging Nevada’s COVID-19 mask mandate are now seeking an emergency court allowing children to attend school without masks.

The lawsuit was filed against Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and the Clark County School District said the district’s current policy requiring masks in school regardless of vaccination status is causing “massive” emotional harm and psychological distress to students who must wear the masks six to eight hours a day.

It says the policy adopted under emergency directives issued by the governor and enforced by the attorney general, both Democrats, is unconstitutional because it violates parental rights and due process requirements.

The new filing Monday in federal court in Las Vegas argues the worst of the pandemic has passed and that scientific evidence of the effectiveness of masks continues to be subject to debate.

Lawyers for the parents include Joey Gilbert, a Reno attorney running for governor, and Sigal Chattah, a Las Vegas attorney running for attorney general. Both are Republicans.

Aides to Sisolak and Ford said Monday neither had any comment on the latest court filing.

+4
