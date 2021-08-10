Court order splits House over N. Carolina education spending

But they said they have continued to increase public education spending in recent years and have focused on many policy prescriptions contained in the remedial plan. The House budget would spend over $14.7 billion for public education this year, or 57% of the $25.7 billion spending plan.

“We were not part of Leandro. We weren’t brought in those discussions. So we’ve been handed a plan without our input,” said Rep. Dean Arp, a Union County Republican and senior budget writer. But “I think when you look across the board, many things in Leandro” can be found in the budget, he added.

But von Haefen said the numbers don’t bear that out. The North Carolina Justice Center, an advocacy group representing low-income residents, calculated that funding unrelated to salaries needed to meet the remedial plan's proposal is $375 million this year and $615 million next year. The House budget would cover 24% of those needs this year and 16% of the second-year requirement, according to the center's analysis. The percentages in the Senate budget are slightly less than the House in each year.